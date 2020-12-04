State health department aligns COVID-19 quarantine guidance with CDC

by: Kate Sweigart

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Pa. Department of Health officials notified healthcare providers to align COVID-19 quarantine guidance with recent protocols imposed by the Center for Disease Control announced earlier this week.

According to CDC coronavirus guidelines, individuals can quarantine for 10 days without a test or seven days if a COVID-19 test comes back negative on or after day-five of quarantine.

These newly released guidelines do not include individuals in a large-group setting like nursing homes and prisons, or those in a healthcare setting.

The original recommendation for a 14-day quarantine was based on the incubation period of the virus. According to the CDC, individuals may not quarantine for less than the seven-day minimum.

Dr. Levine stressed that this does not change the need for Pennsylvanians to continue to wear masks, wash hands, avoid all gatherings and social distance.

