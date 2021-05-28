State health officials report flu season as one of the mildest on record

State health officials say this was one of the mildest flu seasons on record.

Flu season ended on May 22, and more than one-third of all counties reported less than ten cases of influenza.

There are several reasons for the low cases. This includes effective COVID-19 mitigation efforts and a record number of people getting the flu shot. Both infectious diseases spread the same way.

“Practicing those healthy habits such as getting the COVID-19 vaccine, wearing masks and social distancing were all factors that kept our flu case count low.” said Ray Barishansky, Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection.

As of May 22nd, there were 21 total flu deaths statewide and only 45 hospitalizations.