State implements new federal unemployment benefits provided by CARES Act

Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is implementing new federal unemployment compensation benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).

This COVID-19 relief package temporarily provides an additional $600 per week, makes self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers eligible for benefits and extends unemployment compensation benefits for an additional 13 weeks.

These federal benefits are in addition to Pennsylvania’s regular unemployment benefit, which is about half of a person’s full time weekly income up to $572 per week for 26 weeks.

Today, Labor and Industry issued the first $600 payments. All eligible claimants that filed biweekly claims for the week ending April 4 and who received their regular UC payment should expect to see the additional money either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. For other eligible claimants who have not yet received a regular UC payment, they will receive the extra $600 the week after receiving their first UC payment.