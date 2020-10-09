State lawmakers announce grants for EMS and fire departments to offset COVID-19 expenses

More than $230,000 will soon help with financial hardships at local EMS companies across the county. This funding coming from a COVID-19 response program.

11 emergency service departments will receive this funding. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro says his hope is that this will help pay expenses and help Erie County fight this virus.

It’s another push to alleviate financial hardships caused from the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, it’s for those on the front line, that’s with the help from State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

“We have an increase in expenses when it comes to PPE and pandemic supplies, disinfection supplies. To get this funding is a big help.” said David Basnak, Operations Manager at EmergyCare.

EmergyCare, along with ten other EMS companies, will split more than $200,000 in funding. Bizzarro says he hopes this money will help with operation costs like utilities, fuel, and personal protective equipment.

“It’s going to be life changing for them. They’re really going to need this money to operate and help save lives in our community and be there when we need them.” Bizzarro said.

West Ridge Fire Department says COVID-19 has put a halt on some renovations, but this funding will help with maintenance in and outside the building.

“We have some pump work that has to be done, which is extremely expensive, and normal maintenance on vehicles, that needs to be done as soon as it pops up.” said Jerry DeRosa, Chief of West Ridge Fire Chief.

Chief DeRosa tells us this funding will also help with personal protective equipment for 50 of his volunteers and paid employees.

Local EMS services tell us funding usually comes from fundraisers and events in the community. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they aren’t able to do so, and this money will ultimately help with operating expenses and keeping our community safe.

Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins also announcing more than $97,000 in fire grants, which will also help with expenses.