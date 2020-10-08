State lawmakers announce grants for EMS and fire departments to offset COVID-19 expenses

Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced that four fire companies will be receiving a total of $96,849 for optional expenses incurred because of COVID-19.

The grants are awarded by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner to offset expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belle Valley Fire Department – $23,425 City of Erie Fire Department- $25,342 Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Department- $22,740 Perry Hi-Way Hose Company- $25,342

This funding may be used for expenses such as repair of apparatus, fuel, PPE, utilities, insurance, and lost revenue related to pandemic restrictions. The grants may also be used for cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting equipment and property.

Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced Thursday that over $234,000 will be distributed to 11 agencies in order to pay expenses since the COVID-19 pandemic started.