State lawmakers expected to survey damage at Presque Isle State Park following last week’s storms

A group of state lawmakers are expected to visit Presque Isle State Park, perhaps early as next week, to see what damage was left behind from last weekend’s storms.

Most of the park has reopened with the exception of one roadway off Beach 10.

There is still debris left behind and some areas that are covered with sand.

Those lawmakers were hoping to meet Friday to assess the damage, but the tour has been postponed.

