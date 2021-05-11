State lawmakers from Democratic Policy Committee spend afternoon looking at properties that could benefit from COVID relief dollars

State lawmakers from the Democratic Policy Committee spent an afternoon in Erie looking at properties that could benefit from COVID relief dollars.

The tour looked at three properties, the former Quin T building, the Erie Malleable Iron Building, and the Colony Plaza.

The state will use $250 million in COVID relief to help communities rehab older properties, a program these house members think can greatly benefit a town like Erie.

“Not only are they an eyesore, but they are keeping people from working and having opportunities. We want to get people back to work and we want to have new businesses flourishing in every corner of PA, especially here in Erie,” said Rep Joanna McClinton, PA House Democratic Leader.

Committee members came to Erie at the invitation of policy chairman and local representative Ryan Bizzarro.