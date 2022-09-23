It’s Hunger Action Day 2022, and leaders from across the state, including the Secretary of Health, are celebrating Erie’s efforts to make healthy food more accessible.

At the Second Harvest Food Bank, they are raising awareness about food insecurity.

Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Denise Johnson visited the food bank Friday. She and other representatives talked about the Pennsylvania Health Pantry Initiative in Erie.

This program supports thousands of food pantry clients to increase their consumption of healthy foods.

“We want them to have access to food, but we also want them to have access to healthy food. We know that healthy food can not only allay hunger, but it also can help to decrease chronic disease like diabetes and high blood pressure that leads to heart attack and stroke. So it’s to our benefit to make sure that people have access to healthy foods,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania physician general.

Click here to learn more about the Pennsylvania Health Pantry Initiative.