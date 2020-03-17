State liquor stores set to close tonight

All state liquor stores will be closing at 9 p.m. tonight in efforts to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

We stopped by the Peach Street’s Fine Wine and Spirits store where there was a steady flow of customers.

Employees said last night customers rushed to purchase a variety of liquor.

Top sells were Tito, Captain Morgan and Bacardi. One shopper spent about $2,000.

“I’m not concerned about it. I’m not a heavy drinker. I’m just a social drinker, but my sister is,” said Joni Florida, Erie resident.

Another customer Lisa Poland said she is getting her alcohol for friends and family and she did not get that much and that she spent less than $100 for four different kinds of liquor.

As of now the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has closed the stores indefinitely and will re-evaluate at the end of the month.