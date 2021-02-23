State of Pennsylvania to give the Erie County hospitality industry just over three million dollars in grant

Much needed help is on the way for hospitality business owners in Erie.

This new grant was just approved by Erie County Council today and will begin taking applications as early as next week.

The State of Pennsylvania is giving the hospitality industry in Erie County a grant of just a little over three million dollars.

“I do think that the three million dollar grant will just help them see them through until we are all vaccinated until we can get back to indoor dining,” said Kim Clear, Vice Chairman of Erie County Council.

The amount of money being received is based on the county’s population.

“The money will be awarded on a willingbrick basis first in and first out assuming they meet the criteria,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

Along with being local and up to date on taxes there are a few more guidelines in order to meet the requirements.

“You have to show a loss of income from 2019 to 2020 of 25% or greater,” said Mengine.

Restaurants such as Lavery Brewing Company have dealt first hand the struggle during the pandemic and said that with this new grant it can help so many hospitality industry owners in Erie.

“We don’t want anyone to fail. We want small businesses, pubs, restaurants in hospitality to continue in this county,” said Sarah Mazzone, Manager of Lavery Brewing Company.

The deadline for the applications is March 13th and the money will be awarded by June 15th.

The application paper work will be posted online next week at both Erie Redevelopment Authority and Erie County’s websites.