State of the art AHN Cancer Institute to open to public next week

The Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is rolling out its new 25 million dollar Cancer Institute that will open up to patients next week.

It, along with a similar facility at UPMC, marks a new era in standalone cancer care after years of a combined Regional Cancer Center.

The ribbon cutting for the new AHN Institute takes place on the scariest of holidays, Halloween. It is fitting because the mission is to battle the scariest of illnesses, cancer.

The center will also treat other auto immune illnesses. For a patient like Paula Bruno-Umiah, the new building already feels like home.

“I have gone to Pittsburgh a number of times to see different doctors, to get other opinions, other treatments, things like that. It’s so nice now that I can stay here,” said Paula Bruno-Umiah, patient.

Advances in cancer care are bringing new treatments to the market all the time, which allows for more sophisticated procedures to be done here in Erie instead of Pittsburgh or Cleveland.

That is the goal of the new facility, 18 months and 25 million dollars in the making to offer more and better options here at home.

“It’s really all about trying to increase the number of services for our patient,s in this case cancer patients in particular, so they don’t have to travel,” said Chris Clark, MD, Allegheny Health Network, Saint Vincent Hospital.

A step forward in the fight against a deadly killer.