A new state-of-the-art, eco-friendly children’s play land can be found at Mama Mia’s BOWtique in West Erie Plaza.

The new play land is located in the back of the store.

The play land is aimed at promoting social interaction between children and learning.

The play land is called “Kathleen’s Corner” and is dedicated to distinguished Erie educator Dr. Kathleen Bukowski.

The owner of the store says Dr. Bukowski helped her so much with her career and this is one way to say thank you.