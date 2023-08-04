(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State-of-the-art equipment is heading to The Plastek Group thanks to a new investment.

According to a release, The Plastek Group purchased the new equipment from Sodick, a global leader in precision EDM technology, and includes:

(2) Wire EDM – ALN600G

(2) Sinker EDM – AL60G

(1) EDM Drill – K3HS

Plastek’s toolmakers and stakeholders, in collaboration with their counterparts in Brazil, led an extensive evaluation process before purchasing the machines.

“Our main objective throughout this evaluation was to identify the equipment manufacturer that we could partner with to meet The Plastek Group’s long-term needs, in North America and Brazil,” said James Jergens, Plastek’s tooling general manager.

Plastek Group’s evaluation process comprised 32 key points of interest — encompassing machine test cuts, service availability, accuracy, long-term pricing and equipment availability.

They anticipate the new equipment will arrive this September.

“We are incredibly enthusiastic about this equipment investment,” said Doug Prischak, VP Global Tooling & Engineering at Plastek. “Sodick’s cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest quality products to our valued customers. With this new technology, we are confident it will enhance our manufacturing capabilities and maintain our position at the forefront of the industry.”