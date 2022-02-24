The Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership hosted an event for community leaders at the Bayfront Convention Center Thursday.

Each year, the Regional Chamber hosts a State of the Region event.

On Thursday, Erie native and president of a consulting group led a discussion about leadership in the new economy.

Community leaders and local business owners had the opportunity to learn more about the potential economic growth in Erie.

The CEO of the Regional Chamber says the amount of local investment in the past several years is a good indication for the area’s future.

“Economic development did not stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been tens and millions of dollars of investment into Erie over the past two years, so we’ve seen nothing but progress and we think it’s going to continue,” said James Grunke, CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Grunke says the State of the Region was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year, the community is excited to be together once again.