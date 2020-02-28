State officials issue warning to be on lookout for 2020 Census scams

A warning from state officials to be on the lookout for scams involving the 2020 Census.

The possibility of scams is on the increase as we get close to Census Day on April 1st. Since the 2020 Census will be collecting basic information about the people living in your household. There are a few things you should remember to avoid falling victim to a scam.

They recommend that you do not respond if you are asked for your social security number (SSN), bank or credit card information, your mother’s maiden name, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party. The U.S. Census Bureau will never ask for this information.

If they do, it's a scam.