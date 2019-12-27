State parks throughout PA taking part in First Day Hikes

According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), to promote a healthy start to the new year, DCNR officials will be joining hikers throughout the state as DCNR again sponsors free, guided hikes in 39 state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

The following Pennsylvania state park facilities are participating during daylight hours January 1, 2020:

Bald Eagle, Beltzville, Black Moshannon, Blue Knob, Caledonia, Canoe Creek, Codorus, Colonel Denning, Cook Forest, Cowans Gap, Delaware Canal, Gifford Pinchot, Greenwood Furnace, Hills Creek, Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, Jennings Environmental Education Center, Keystone, Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, Kinzua Bridge, Lackawanna, Laurel Hill, Lehigh Gorge, Little Buffalo, Lyman Run, Marsh Creek, Moraine, Nescopeck, Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, Ohiopyle, Parker Dam, Pine Grove Furnace, Prince Gallitzin, Pymatuning, Racoon Creek, R.B. Winter, Shawnee, Sinnemahoning, and Trough Creek.

Presque Isle State Park is planning an easy-going New Year’s Eve or “Last Night” hike for those who wish to ring in the New Year while hiking. A mid-hike celebration is planned in an area offering full view of Presque Isle Bay and the Erie skyline. Spanning no more than three miles, this hike will begin at 11:00 p.m. and end 12:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania state park staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles, but can be longer depending on the park and the terrain.

Organized by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks, all 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.