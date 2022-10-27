It was a busy day for Pennsylvania State Police and animal advocates as they spent hours at a local business, the same property where over 200 animals were seized earlier this month following allegations of animal cruelty.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday we saw several law enforcement and animal rescue vehicles at the Liz and George Farm in Summit Township. They finally left about five hours later.

At this time, we do know more animals were removed from the property today.

Back on October 8, more than 200 animals were found living in what they called “inhumane conditions.”

State Police and members from the ANNA Shelter were at the property located on Edinboro Road for hours on Thursday.

Since its private property we could not get very close, but we did see crews running around, trying to round up a number of loose sheep.

Back on October 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at the property.

Troopers allegedly discovered remains of numerous dead animals on a burn pile on the property. PSP obtained a search warrant and began a full investigation.

We have reached out to State Police and the ANNA Shelter, but have not been about to get any specific information yet.

Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go App for the latest on this developing story.