State Police are searching for a missing man in Harborcreek Township

The search continues for 49 year old, Timothy J. Connolly in Harborcreek Township. State Police received a call about Connolly around 8 am Sunday. Connolly lived in a comfort care home and walked away from an assisted living facility at 6 am Sunday from his bedroom window. State Police and the volunteer Fire Departments looked through areas along Dog Leg Trail.

“We’ve been grid searching for most of the day and now we’re doing a secondary grid search,” said assistant Fire Chief Campy Dahlkemper. Search and rescue teams were also checking areas behind his home and Harbor Ridge Golf Course. According to the troopers, Connolly suffers from Parkinson’s disease and has other medical issues. He is six foot and weighs 145 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

“They’ve had the dogs out all day and haven’t picked up scent,” said Dahlkemper. Connolly has trouble walking on his own without his medication. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a hooded sweatshirt and possibly a hat or bandana. The search will continue Monday morning.

If you have seen Connolly please contact State Police at 898-1641