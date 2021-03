An Erie man has been taken into custody for shooting a person in Waterford early Wednesday morning.

43-year-old William Concini of Erie, PA was arrested in Ripley, NY around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Concini is accused of shooting a person in the 12000 block of West Drive in Waterford Twp. around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

PSP say there is currently no threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 814-898-1641.