State Police asking public for help searching for alleged arsonist

State Police hope you can help find the arsonist who allegedly torched a Waterford business nearly a year ago.

The Lakeside Tavern was destroyed by fire during the early morning hours of September 21, 2018.

Troopers have been investigating this as a case of arson. Now, they have released a description of a suspect and a surveillance photo. They are looking for a white man, wearing dark clothing, with a bandanna over his face, and wearing a hat. He was also carrying a red gas can.

State Police want anyone with information to call the Lawrence Park Barracks at 898-1641.