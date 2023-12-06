Troop E broke ground on its new headquarters in Summit Township Wednesday morning.

The modern building will have upgraded technology to help troopers solve area crimes.

Shovels moved the ground on the site where the future Troop E State Police Headquarters will stand. State police said the Oliver Road location next to Perry Hi-Way Hose Company will be ideal for serving Erie County residents.

This project was 30 years in the making but now that ground has broken, state police said 100 troopers will be stationed here in just two years.

“It’s a long process. Our hope is that we’re well on our way and we believe that this new facility will serve the residents of Troop E Erie for decades to come,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of Pennsylvania State Police.

The 45,000-square-foot headquarters will combine both the Erie and Girard barracks into one central station. Troop E commanding officer Captain Kirk Reese said the advanced technology in the new building will help troopers better investigate crimes countywide.

“We actually have a major case team room and very excited, we have a cold case investigation room. Specifically for cold cases that haven’t been solved over the decades that we can commit troopers specifically to that task,” said Kirk Reese, commanding officer of Troop E Erie

The project is projected to cost $33 million but local state representatives see it as money well spent and are happy about the jobs the project will generate as well.

“It’s a win-win for us. As a new representative, I’m trying to follow the money and this is a good investment,” said Jake Banta, state rep., PA 4th Legislative District.

“Obviously looking forward to some construction workers working here as well,” said state senator Dan Laughlin.

State police said what can’t be quantified is the critical work done by the troopers who have a building better equipped to serve those victimized by crime.