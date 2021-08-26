State Police called to testify in Partner’s Tavern shooting

Its the fourth day of a homicide trial, where the defendant is claiming self-defense after fatally shooting a McKean man outside a strip club in Harborcreek in October.

Prosecutors continue to present their case against Corey Kendig, calling witnesses to the stand including State Police, who were at the shooting.

One State Police corporal explained they found Kendig inside Partner’s with a licensed handgun.

Prosecutors asked witnesses about the defendants demeanor after the shooting. The corporal responding, “Kendig was not hysterical,” adding the defendant claimed he was fighting for his life.

The defense has yet to present their case. However, they are arguing Kendig acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Jeremy Jones.

The Commonwealth is trying to convict Kendig on homicide charges.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.