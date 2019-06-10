State Police confirms human remains found in Springfield Township

State Police confirmed that human remains were found near railroad tracks on state game lands in Springfield Township. They said they received a report of discovered skeletal remains. Two months after a skull was found along Cascade Creek.

The Erie county coroner’s office and Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating. The remains were found west of Rudd Road and north of route 5.

Members of the forensic unit and State Police responded to the scene after the remains were found. Mercyhurst University applied forensic Sciences department also assisted.

Officials didn’t say who found the remains but did say they are human and that the death is undetermined at this time.