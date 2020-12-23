State police continue to investigate a fatal shooting at the Gamelands Gun Range in Green Township.

It’s a developing story tonight.

Here is more on what state police said occurred between three men this afternoon that resulted in the death of one man from North East.

State police said that Robert Eppley, a 26-year-old man, was found dead after shooting at another known victim. The third known victim allegedly observed what was going on and shot Eppley which resulted in the death of Eppley.

Around 2 p.m. Pennsylvania State Troopers were dispatched to State Gamelands Gun Range on Sansom Road in Green Township where three victims were involved in a shooting.

“Through the initial investigation it was determined that Robert Allen Eppley, a 26-year-old male from North East PA who died at the scene,” said Heather Kittle, Pennsylvania State Trooper.

State police said that Eppley shot at the known victim multiple times. He was ultimately transported to an Erie hospital.

“Started shooting at a 28-year-old male from Erie, PA,” said Kittle.

A 67-year-old male also from Erie observed what was going on and allegedly shot Eppley multiple times.

Trooper Kittle added that these multiple gun shots caused Eppley to die at the scene.

“There were multiple witnesses at the scene. Through the course of the investigation so far that’s how we’ve determined that Eppley was shooting down range, turned around and started shooting at the victim,” said Kittle.

There is an autopsy scheduled for Eppley on Wednesday December 23rd at 11 a.m. at the County Morgue.

The 67-year-old male suspect is still currently in custody.

“He’s being interviewed. The investigation is still ongoing. I don’t have any details as to how that’s going,” said Kittle.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has closed the Gamelands at the gun range until further notice.