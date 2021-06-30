State police continue to investigate Greene Twp. double murder-suicide

Pennsylvania State Police this afternoon continue to look into the circumstances surrounding a reported double murder-suicide.

The two children were students of the Wattsburg Area School District.

According to the district, 10-year-old Zachery Zimmer and 13-year-old Madison Zimmer were students who they say were “such wonderful young students.”

In a statement, the Wattsburg Area School District said:

“The Wattsburg Area School District and community are deeply saddened by the passing of such wonderful young students and will work with their family to assist them through this difficult time.”

Pennsylvania State Police say they continue to gather background information to better understand what led the father, Richard Zimmer, who was in his 40s, to fatally shoot his two children at the Greene Township residence.

Police say Zimmer set fire to the residence and killed himself.

“There was smoke seen at the residence, at that time the fire department was contacted. The fire department made entry into the residence for the fire purposes, but at that time is when they noticed the unfortunate situation that was there,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, acting PIO.

State police say it will take a while to investigate the motive.

