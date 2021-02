Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are continuing to search for a missing-runaway juvenile.

State police are searching for 16-year-old Dominick Tyler Townsend, 6’02”, 120 lbs, with long strawberry blonde hair, and blue eyes.

He left his house on Plank Rd., Randolph Twp., Crawford County after an argument on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville at 814-332-6911 and reference the incident number PA21-245090.