State Police identify man and women killed in Sunday afternoon accident in Mead Township

Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into a double fatal accident Sunday night. They have released more information regarding the accident.

The accident happened around 5:00pm sunday evening on Route 6 in Mead Township.

According to State Police, the driver 39-year old Stephen Rothrauff and his passenger, 32-year old Jessica Lee, both from Tiona were killed in the accident.

A 15-year old girl was ejected from the vehicle and she was lifeflighted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The accident involved a Chevrolet Trail Blazer that spun out of control and collided with a tractor-trailer. The driver of that vehicle was listed with minor injuries. Route 6 was closed in both directions for the investigation and clean-up.