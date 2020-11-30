State Police identify victim in Crawford County homicide

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation in Crawford County on Saturday.

As JET 24 Action News reported on Saturday, police were called to Route 8 in Bloomfield Township just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of a deceased man.

The victim has been identified of 50-year old Michael Gregg Thieme of Corry.

According to police, the suspect has also been identified, however the name of the suspect has not been released.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.