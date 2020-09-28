State Police in Warren County continue to investigate a fatal weekend motorcycle accident

State Police in Warren County are continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took place on Saturday September 26th.

According to State Police, the accident happened over on Matthew’s Run Road over in Brokenstraw Township just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

29-year-old Zachary McLaughlin was traveling west along Matthew’s Run Road on a motorcycle when he struck a road closure sign before striking a road paving vehicle.

McLaughlin was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was stated that McLaughlin was not wearing a helmet.