State Police investigate car vs motorcycle accident on East Lake Road

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what led to a car vs motorcycle accident that sent one person to the hospital.

The accident took place in the 7900 block of East Lake Road near Driftwood Drive in Harborcreek Township.

That accident took place shortly after noon on October 11th.

The motorcycle driver, who has yet to be identified, was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be moderate injuries.

