State Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Warren County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) - The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has released a surveillance image of the suspect's vehicle in the recent I-95 road rage shooting that killed a mother of six from Pennsylvania.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Monday night that the vehicle is a silver four door Chevrolet Malibu, manufactured from 2008-2013. It has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame.