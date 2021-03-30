State Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Warren County

According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Warren, they received a call for a shooting victim in the 24-thousand block of Cold Spring Road in Spring Creek Township around 7:35 p.m. Monday evening. Once on scene, officers discovered 57-year-old Victor Vantassel, II of Spring Creek, dead from a gunshot wound. Hagger Steven Brewer Sr., also 57, has been arrested on charges of criminal homicide and related charges. he is currently being held in the Warren County jail while he awaits arraignment. Anyone with any further information about the incident is asked to contact State Police in Warren at (814) 738-3600.