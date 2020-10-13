State Police investigate fatal shooting on East Lake Road

State police are currently investigating what led to a fatal shooting outside of a gentlemen’s club. One man is dead and another man has been charged with murder.

We went over to East Lake Road in Harborcreek to find out what police know so far in this situation.

Troopers made their way to the gentlemen’s club on the morning of October 13th after receiving reports of a shooting.

One person is facing multiple charges and investigators are left to figure out what prompted the suspect to pull the trigger.

It was an early wake up call for one Harborcreek business owner.

“Called me at 2:30 and said that there was a murder outside of your store and I didn’t know what to do at that time. So I got up and came here and it was all taped off,” said Kirk Rudzinski, Owner of East End Angler.

According to state police, 29-year-old Corey Kendig shot and killed 33-year-old Jeremy Jones outside of a tavern located on East Lake Road around 1:45 on Tuesday morning.

It was reported that as Kendig was leaving the tavern, several men allegedly began assaulting him.

This was when Kindig reportedly began fighting back and then allegedly pulled out a hand gun and shot Jones in the abdomen.

“Ambulances responded to the scene and loaded the victim in the ambulance and the victim died at the scene in the ambulance. All involved parties have been identified and the investigation is ongoing,” said Trooper Heather Kittle from the Pennsylvania State Police.

A nearby business owner went on to explain that even though the state police have identified the involved parties, it is still frightening that something like this could happen in front of his business.

“It’s just very disturbing, it is. I mean how’s that for business,” said Rudzinski.

Kending was charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

According to the Erie County Coroners Office, an autopsy is scheduled for the victim at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.