State police investigate fatality at the State Gamelands shooting range

A dead body is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police at the State Game Lands Shooting Range in Waterford.

Staff from the Coroner’s Office said that the one male victim was pronounced dead around 3:00 p.m.

State Police are still investigating this death. The causer of death is still unknown at this time.

Another male victim was transported from the shooting range to UPMC Hamot late this afternoon.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the deceased victim at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

There is still little information known about this fatality. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated more information is released.

Update: We are now learning that both victims suffered gun shot wounds.