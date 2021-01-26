State police investigate homicide in Union City

One person is dead after being shot in Union City tonight as a homicide is being further investigated.

According to Erie County 911, the call came in just before 6 p.m. as a caller heard shots and then saw a vehicle take off from the scene.

A body of man was located on the scene between a couple of vehicles.

One man is confirmed dead on the 16000 block of Parker Road in Union City.

Trooper Heather Kittle with the Pennsylvania State Police has confirmed that this is a homicide investigation.

Trooper Kittle also assured however that there is no danger to the community.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the deputy coroner on scene has not been able to get close enough to the body for investigation.

This incident took place outdoors and police do not want to tamper with the scene in any form including messing up evidence such as footprints that were left in the snow.

Police currently have Parker Road in Union City blocked off where it intersects Concord Road.

An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow at 11 a.m. According to Cook the identity of the man and other additional information will not be released until after the autopsy.

This is a developing story and we will have more information for you as details are released.