State police investigate indecent exposure at Gabe’s

Pennsylvania State Police are currently seeking a suspect involved in indecent exposure at Gabe’s in Summit Township.

According to police, the unidentified actor has been described as a tall black male who is possibly in his 30’s.

Police state that the male was wearing a puffy black jacket, with a black t-shirt with green lettering underneath, black jeans, and grey colored sneakers possibly retro Jordans. The suspect was also wearing a black baklava style mask which covered most of his face and head.

This incident took place on December 18th at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Gabe’s.

Police report that the involved actor was seen on surveillance walking around isles of the store exposing himself to other customers.

The actor appeared to be accompanied by two other individuals who departed Gabe’s in a burgundy colored Sedan. No registration plates were observed from this vehicle.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact Trooper Wilson at 814-898-1641.