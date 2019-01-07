State Police investigate semi truck fire
An abandoned semi truck goes up in flames.
Crews were called to 6143 Route 6N at 12:50 Monday morning for a semi truck on fire. According to police, an individual driving past the truck alerted emergency crews about the blaze. The truck was found at a gas station with no one inside. Springfield Fire Department put out the fire which left the semi truck totaled.
Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.
More Stories
-
Mark Leffingwell, a Millcreek resident was grabbing a quick bite…
-
Nintendo's new video game Super Smash held it's first event in a…
-
Tommy Johnson was born in Erie and has always…