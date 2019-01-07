Local News

State Police investigate semi truck fire

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 01:50 AM EST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 01:50 AM EST

An abandoned semi truck goes up in flames.

Crews were called to 6143 Route 6N at 12:50 Monday morning for a semi truck on fire. According to police, an individual driving past the truck alerted emergency crews about the blaze. The truck was found at a gas station with no one inside. Springfield Fire Department put out the fire which left the semi truck totaled.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

