Pennsylvania State Police in Girard are investigating after a known suspect stole thousands of dollars from the Edinboro McKean VFW Post 740.

According to police, a known suspect had stolen an estimated amount of $3,000 over a period of 30 days. The suspect stole money from the winnings of small games of chance at the VFW in Franklin Township. State Police were informed of the incident on Tuesday.

Police report that the case is pending further investigation.