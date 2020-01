Pennsylvania State Police investigators are looking for the people who stole two trucks along with tires and rims from the Corry Auto Auction.

The missing trucks being sought are a red 2013 Ford F-350 extended cab with sunroof and chrome grill.

The other truck is a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma double cab with cap. It’s believed the thieves also took four tires and rims from a ford fusion. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043.