(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Meadville man reported multiple firearms were stolen from him.

According to PSP Meadville, six different firearms were reported stolen from a home in the 700 block of Ravine Street in West Mead Township on Nov., 18.

The missing firearms include three handguns, a shotgun, and two unnamed firearms.

Police continue to investigate.