State Police investigating fatal shooting in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Warren County that left a man dead.

Fontaine Glenn has more on this developing story.

State Police in Warren County are still working to find out what exactly happened, but what we know is that one man is dead and another is in custody facing criminal homicide charges.

According to State Troopers, this shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night at a private residence in the 24000 block of Cold Springs Road in Spring Creek Township just west of Spartansburg. That’s where police say 57-year-old Victor Vantassel III of Spring Creek Township was found shot to death.

According to a release from state police, 57-year-old Hagger Brewer SR is facing charges of criminal homicide, and other related charges. He’s currently being held in the Warren County Jail awaiting arraignment.

As of now, there’s still no word on a motive for the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.