State Police investigating missing person cold case

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing an investigation of a missing person from June of 2017.

33-year old William J. Ward of Seneca, Pa. went missing on June 28th of 2017. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Ward was known to be in the area of Steadman Road in Troy Township,

He is described as a white male, 5’10” and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tribal green and blue tattoo located on his right upper bicep and the numbers “7.3.14” in blue ink on his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person case is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Franklin. The number for that is 814-676-6596