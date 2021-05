Suspect’s vehicle: Photo courtesy PSP

Suspect: Photo courtesy PSP

State police in Corry are investigating several burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles.

The thefts were reported on May 10 & 11 during the overnight hours.

Suspects reportedly gained entry into several unlocked vehicles in Concord Twp., Union Twp., and Spartansburg Boro., and stole several items including guns and computers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corry State Police at 814-663-2043.