(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen stop sign.

PSP Marienville first reported the flashing stop sign at the intersection of State Route 36 and Miola Road as stolen on Jan. 10 around 1 P.M.

PSP values the stop sign at $1,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.