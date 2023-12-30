(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after over $1,000 in property was stolen from an Erie County storage unit.

PSP Girard said the burglary took place between Dec. 10 and Dec. 23 at a storage unit facility along Ridge Road in Springfield Township.

The victim said when they returned to their unit on Dec. 23 they found four locks cut from the door and multiple items worth a combined $1,135 in value had been stolen. The following items were reported stolen:

Tractor battery valued at $50

Marshalltown concert hand tools valued at $250

An eight-foot aluminum I-beam valued at $150

A red gas push mower valued at $250

Metal bull float handles valued at $100

A four-foot bull float valued at $50

A three-foot concrete finishing broom valued at $50

Magnesium concrete float valued at $30

Marshalltown hand groover valued at $25

Marshalltown edger valued at $30

Marshalltown 5″X20″ blue steel finishing trowel valued at $50

Concrete pins valued at $100

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call PSP Girard at 814-774-9611.