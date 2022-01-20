State Police investigating thefts of wallets at several Summit Township locations

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported theft that happened on Wednesday, January 19th. They are asking for the public’s help with any information leading to the identity of the suspect.

According to police, the suspect entered the PetSmart store in Summit Township shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Troopers say the suspect entered an employee office shortly after going into the store and subsequently took a wallet out of an employee’s purse, then left the store.

Suspect Photo in Boot Barn (Courtesy: PSP Erie)

Police say the suspect entered the Boot Barn located next to PetSmart around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and stole two wallets out of two separate employee purses and then left the store.

According to a news release, State Police say from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the suspect utilized a combination of credit, debit, and gift cards, belonging to the victims, at multiple retail stores in Summit Township. The suspect spent approximately $1,500.

State Troopers say the suspect used a victim’s credit card later that evening at a 7-Eleven store in Willoughby, Ohio.

Suspect’s Vehicle (Courtesy: PSP Erie)

The suspect is described as a Black male estimated to be in his late 40s-50s. He is approximately 5’4″ to 5’8″ and wearing glasses. He was wearing a black winter hat, black coat, jeans, black sneakers, and a light-colored polo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police- Erie Barracks by calling (814) 898-1641.