State police investigating wire fraud case in Venango County

Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin are investigating a case of theft by deception wire fraud in Cranberry Township.

According to police, the victim, identified by Pennsylvania State Police as a 45-year old man from Cranberry Township, had purchased a speaker from eBay with the purpose of using it for his side by side ATV. The man used the PayPal method to pay for the item.

The victim received a sealed envelope with a piece of scrap paper from the seller instead of the item that he had purchased, according to police.

PayPal informed the victim that they were indeed aware of the fraud and it was being investigated.