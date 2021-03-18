State Police issue Amber Alert for East Pittsburgh child

On Thursday evening, Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for one-year-old Diore Thomas, last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Bessemer Avenue in East Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Thomas is a black female, 15 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and pink sleeper.

The child was reportedly abducted by Giante Thomas, age 20.

The alleged abductor is believed to be armed with a firearm and driving a 2018 white Jeep Compass with Pa. registration, LPB-2547.

Anyone with information on Diore’s or Giante’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or contact Pa. State Police Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, barracks immediately.