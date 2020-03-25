1  of  4
State Police issuing several warnings to non-life sustaining businesses

Pennsylvania State Police have already issued several warnings to businesses.

Many are calling them about work places that should not be open. If police determine the business is not “life-sustaining” they get a warning. So far, Pennsylvania State Police have issued three warnings in Venango County, and one warning in Warren County.

“At that point, we will tell the business owner that if we have to come back a second time we will again order them to close and again tell them further violation will result in enforcement action.” said Mark Weindorf.

So far, no citations or enforcement have been taken. The maximum fine is $300.

