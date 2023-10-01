(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teenager they who reportedly ran away from home early Sunday morning.

According to PSP Erie, Jorden Kennedy, 14, ran away from home in the 40 block of Mindi Court in Harborcreek Twp. some time before 1:30 Sunday morning and is still missing as of 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Kennedy was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans with rips and a chain necklace and travelling using a green BMX bicycle pictured below.

Jorden’s bike. Photo courtesy of PSP Erie.

Jorden Kennedy, 14. Photo courtesy of PSP Erie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.