Editor’s Note: The phone number previously listed was incorrect, it has since been corrected.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing person Thursday night.

Police are searching for Michael Maisner, 66, of Summit Township. They said he was last seen by his family on March 27.

Maisner is approximately six feet, two inches tall with a heavy build. He is known to drive a silver 2014 Cadillac XTS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Conroe with PSP at 814-898-1641.